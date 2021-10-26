Schott on the battle in the trenches

Kyler Schott knows what to expect on Saturday when the Hawkeyes travel to Madison. It will be perhaps the most physical game of the year in the trenches when Iowa and Wisconsin face off at Camp Randall Stadium.



The veteran offensive lineman discusses what he has seen and knows about the Wisconsin defense and the challenge they present. He also talks about the fact that there really aren't a whole lot of surprises from either team in this game. Finally, he talks about his bye week and duck hunting to get away from football.

