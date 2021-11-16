Schott ready for senior moment

At most college programs the rise of a player like Kyler Schott into the starting lineup is unlikely. At Iowa it's almost the norm, as a former walk-on offensive lineman rises up the depth chart and is now a multiple year starter.



On Saturday, Schott will make his final start at Kinnick Stadium and go through Senior Day ceremonies. He reflects back on his rise up the depth chart, if he has thought about playing another year or if he's talked to the coaches about that possibility, and what he has seen from the Illini defense.

