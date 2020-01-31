Illinois LB/RB Sean Ormiston has made his college decision. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound Ormiston announced today that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"I thought this was the best place for me to become the best athlete and student," Ormiston told HawkeyeReport.com.

Ormiston, who finished his high school career at Lena-Winslow with 4,749 yards rushing and 67 touchdowns, also considered Eastern Illinois and Wisconsin-Whitewater, among others.

At Iowa, Ormiston will be reunited with high school teammate Isaiah Bruce, who signed with the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2020, as well as Gennings Dunker, who is a Class of 2021 commit for the coaching staff.

