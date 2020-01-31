Sean Ormiston walking on at Iowa
Illinois LB/RB Sean Ormiston has made his college decision. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound Ormiston announced today that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
"I thought this was the best place for me to become the best athlete and student," Ormiston told HawkeyeReport.com.
Ormiston, who finished his high school career at Lena-Winslow with 4,749 yards rushing and 67 touchdowns, also considered Eastern Illinois and Wisconsin-Whitewater, among others.
At Iowa, Ormiston will be reunited with high school teammate Isaiah Bruce, who signed with the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2020, as well as Gennings Dunker, who is a Class of 2021 commit for the coaching staff.
Decisions have been made! I’m going to be a Hawkeye!!!! Officially will be signing Wednesday, February 5th at 2:30 at Lena-Winslow High School. pic.twitter.com/rgGRk9pJZY— Sean Ormiston (@sean_ormiston) January 31, 2020
See highlights from Ormiston's senior year at Lena-Winslow in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2020 walk-ons:
Sean Ormiston - 5-foot-11, 197-pound LB from Lena, IL
Gaven Cooke - 6-foot-1, 180-pound DB from Kentfield, CA
Zack Lasek - 6-foot-8, 245-pound DE from Ainsworth, IA
Andrew Wilson - 6-foot-4, 225-pound TE from Sterling, IL
Jamison Heinz - 6-foot-0, 191-pound WR from Humboldt, IA
Jake Fisher - 6-foot-2, 180-pound DB from Treynor, IA
Jeremy Chaplin - 6-foot-2, 245-pound DT from Waverly, IA
Jack Johnson - 6-foot-0, 180-pound WR from West Des Moines, IA
Isaiah Wagner - 6-foot-4, 212-pound WR from Pleasant Hill, IA
Aaron Blom - 5-foot-11, 165-pound K from Oskaloosa, IA