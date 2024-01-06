Iowa's defense received another significant boost Saturday when Sebastian Castro, who earned second-team All-Big Ten from the media as the CASH backer in the Hawkeyes' fearsome secondary, announced his return to the Hawkeyes in 2024.
Castro, a former 3-star recruit from Oak Lawn, Illinois, turned in the best season of his Hawkeye career in 2023. He finished the season with 67 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack and a team-best three interceptions. His pick-six ended up being the final margin of victory in Iowa's 20-13 win at Iowa State in Week 2.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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IMPACT
Castro's return answers one of the most notable remaining questions facing the Iowa defense and its 2024 lineup. He brings All-American caliber play to the secondary as well as a veteran's familiarity with defensive coordinator Phil Parker's scheme; it's safe to say that Castro's a better fit for the CASH back in Iowa's system than any outside player who would have been available in the transfer portal.
The notion that Castro may improve even more is a daunting one for opposing defenses. Along with senior safety Quinn Schulte, whose return decision is still pending, and sophomore strong safety Xavier Nwankpa, Castro's ultra-physical play in pass coverage and run support will continue to set the tone for unfortunate opposing offenses in 2024.
Iowa's vaunted defense now has return commitments from All-American linebacker Jay Higgins, defensive tackle Yahya Black, cornerback Jermari Harris and now Castro signing on for one more year in black and gold; all are capable of first-team All-Big Ten play or better. Of the Hawkeyes with a decision to make, only Cooper DeJean has publicly announced his intentions of joining the NFL Draft.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