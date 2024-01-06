Castro, a former 3-star recruit from Oak Lawn, Illinois, turned in the best season of his Hawkeye career in 2023. He finished the season with 67 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack and a team-best three interceptions. His pick-six ended up being the final margin of victory in Iowa's 20-13 win at Iowa State in Week 2.

Iowa 's defense received another significant boost Saturday when Sebastian Castro , who earned second-team All-Big Ten from the media as the CASH backer in the Hawkeyes' fearsome secondary, announced his return to the Hawkeyes in 2024.

Castro's return answers one of the most notable remaining questions facing the Iowa defense and its 2024 lineup. He brings All-American caliber play to the secondary as well as a veteran's familiarity with defensive coordinator Phil Parker's scheme; it's safe to say that Castro's a better fit for the CASH back in Iowa's system than any outside player who would have been available in the transfer portal.

The notion that Castro may improve even more is a daunting one for opposing defenses. Along with senior safety Quinn Schulte, whose return decision is still pending, and sophomore strong safety Xavier Nwankpa, Castro's ultra-physical play in pass coverage and run support will continue to set the tone for unfortunate opposing offenses in 2024.

Iowa's vaunted defense now has return commitments from All-American linebacker Jay Higgins, defensive tackle Yahya Black, cornerback Jermari Harris and now Castro signing on for one more year in black and gold; all are capable of first-team All-Big Ten play or better. Of the Hawkeyes with a decision to make, only Cooper DeJean has publicly announced his intentions of joining the NFL Draft.