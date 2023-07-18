Sebastian Castro Talks Iowa Defense Entering 2023
After some ups and downs throughout the 2022 season, Sebastian Castro cemented his position in the Iowa defensive backfield by the end of the year -- especially after a standout performance in Iowa's 21-0 win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. Castro finished the game with five tackles (including a sack) and two passes broken up. On Tuesday, Castro told the Iowa media how he's using that performance as a springboard into the 2023 season.
"After that game, it didn't come as a big shock to me," Castro said. "I knew I could make plays like that. I got to a certain point where I could feel comfortable in my own skin out there. It just boosted my confidence. It was a big step."
Castro was also asked how he feels about playing the cash position and he explained how much the versatility of the role appealed to him. "I love playing cash -- it's a fun position. It's a very versatile position, I get to show a lot of what I can do -- play in the box and run with receivers. I like playing close to the ball, but I also like playing up high and seeing everything from the back.
"The cash position is an important position -- a lot of guys can do it, but it's hard to do it too. But that's why I love it, because I've learned how to play it and it's fun, you get to play closer to the ball, you get to make a lot more plays. It's honestly my favorite position."
Given that the cash position is a hybrid linebacker-defensive back role, there's a significant physical aspect to the position. That too is part of the appeal of the position for Castro. "Here at Iowa, with this defense we want to be physical all the time. That just comes with it," he said. "I've always embraced the contact, since I was a little kid. I've always loved the aspect of it, the hitting."
Castro knows that past defensive backs have set a very high standard for himself and the other current Doughboys, but he expressed that he's ready to maintain that standard. "It's just the standard. It's something we always believe in ourselves," he explained.
"Playing defense here at Iowa, it's just the standard. Once you're in the fire and you go through the whole fall camp, you understand what it takes to be good at an elite level here at Iowa. Every day at practice you have to bring your best."
Former Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner is back at Iowa as a graduate assistant and Castro said he was happy to have his former teammate back on the sideline. "Having Jack is like having my old teammate back," Castro said. "I love having Jack back, he knows how it is here at Iowa. He understands how we see the game as well, he's a big help -- an extra eye in the sky."
Finally, when asked what differences he's noticed in fellow defensive back Xavier Nwankpa from last season to this season, Castro said it's just his overall confidence level. "From last year to this year, last year he didn't know that much about the defense. I've definitely noticed his confidence level now. He's very comfortable in this defense - that's really good to see. He's gonna be good this year."