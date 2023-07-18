After some ups and downs throughout the 2022 season, Sebastian Castro cemented his position in the Iowa defensive backfield by the end of the year -- especially after a standout performance in Iowa's 21-0 win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. Castro finished the game with five tackles (including a sack) and two passes broken up. On Tuesday, Castro told the Iowa media how he's using that performance as a springboard into the 2023 season.

"After that game, it didn't come as a big shock to me," Castro said. "I knew I could make plays like that. I got to a certain point where I could feel comfortable in my own skin out there. It just boosted my confidence. It was a big step."

Castro was also asked how he feels about playing the cash position and he explained how much the versatility of the role appealed to him. "I love playing cash -- it's a fun position. It's a very versatile position, I get to show a lot of what I can do -- play in the box and run with receivers. I like playing close to the ball, but I also like playing up high and seeing everything from the back.

"The cash position is an important position -- a lot of guys can do it, but it's hard to do it too. But that's why I love it, because I've learned how to play it and it's fun, you get to play closer to the ball, you get to make a lot more plays. It's honestly my favorite position."