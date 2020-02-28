Second junior day on tap for Iowa
The Iowa Hawkeyes will be hosting their second junior day of the year on Sunday with several prospects expected to be in attendance. In this update, we take a look at some of the top names that wil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news