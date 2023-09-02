Deshaun Lee hadn't even played, much less started a game for Iowa in his year-long tenure in Iowa City -- until Saturday. With starting cornerback Jermari Harris sidelined for the 2023 season opener against Utah State, Lee finally got his time to shine. "For the last couple weeks I've been running with the ones," he said following the Hawkeyes' 24-14 win. "But the week of the game is when I actually found out I was going to start. I was ready for my number to be called, just preparing a lot and putting in a lot of work." The Aggies knew it was Lee's first time starting too, and head coach and playcaller Blake Anderson targeted him early. The first two plays of the game for the Utah State offense were passes swung to the left side of the field in order to get their receiver in space and matched up with Lee. The Belleville, Michigan, native made back-to-back open-field tackles to help stall the Aggies' first possession. "I'm happy they did [throw it at me early]. It woke me up a little bit," Lee laughed. "I finally made a play in a college game, so it was a lot of excitement."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYWNrLXRvLWJhY2sgb3BlbiBmaWVsZCB0YWNrbGVzIGZvciBEZXNo YXVuIExlZSB0aGVyZS4gU3R1ZmZpbmcgaXQgdXAgb24gdGhlIGZhciBzaWRl LjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8x Njk4MDA2NTg3NTE4OTIyODA5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRl bWJlciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Lee finished the day with six tackles, and though he didn't register a pass break-up or an interception, he did enough in the secondary to earn some recognition by one of his older teammates. "I'm really proud of that dude," senior mike linebacker Jay Higgins said. "They obviously tried him with the vertical [route], and one play they rolled out to the field to try a long pass back. He stayed on it. That's a play that's not going to show up on the stat sheet, but in the defensive room -- when Coach (Phil) Parker is watching the defense and he sees a young DB stay patient and disciplined on a trick play -- that's all we can ask for." "A young guy who understands the importance of reading your keys is great."