The Purdue passing game has gotten the better of the Iowa secondary in the last two meetings. Two years ago, the Boilermakers pulled away in the second half thanks to two long touchdown passes. Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone are looking forward to the challenge presented by Purdue's passing game on Saturday, hoping it results in the turnovers that have been lacking on defense. They also discuss if perhaps the Hawkeyes could be moving back to using the cash position this weekend.

