Selection Sunday Outlook
Selection Sunday has arrived! Last year Iowa fans didn’t have any reason to tune in to the selection show for the NCAA Tournament because their favorite team wasn’t going to be a part of the field....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news