Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-17 10:08:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Selection Sunday Outlook

Iyhsgvjmoki1uy4qduqs
The Hawkeyes are ready to celebrate an NCAA Tournament bid.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

Selection Sunday has arrived! Last year Iowa fans didn’t have any reason to tune in to the selection show for the NCAA Tournament because their favorite team wasn’t going to be a part of the field....

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}