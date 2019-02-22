Illinois defensive back Semaj Brown currently holds 10 scholarship offers and has interest from several other schools around the country. One of those is the Iowa Hawkeyes, who had the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Brown on campus for a junior day visit this past weekend. We caught up with the three-star prospect after the trip to get the latest on Iowa’s interest and where he is at in the recruiting process.

Q: Could you please take us through the junior day? What all did you get to see and do?

BROWN: The junior day was very nice. I love being in Iowa City. I got to meet the coaching staff and see the awesome weight room.

Q: What was the biggest highlight for you?

BROWN: The biggest highlight was talking with the defensive backs in the meeting room.

Q Sitting down with the coaches, who did you talk with and what were those conversations like?

BROWN: Talking with Coach Parker was great. He was breaking down defensive techniques and field position.

Q: Did they say anything about what they'd like to see before potentially offering?

BROWN: They just said they were going to keep in touch with me.

Q. Leaving Iowa City on Saturday, what was your overall impression of the Hawkeyes?

BROWN: I can really see myself in Iowa City. I really love being there.

Q. What’s next for you? Are there more visits coming up on the schedule?

BROWN: Yes, I will be visiting Ball State next.

Currently, Brown holds scholarship offers from Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Kansas, Southern Miss, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Toledo, Ball State, and Western Michigan.

See highlights from his junior year at TF North High School in the video below.