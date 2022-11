This wasn't how the regular season was supposed to end for Noah Shannon and Seth Benson. The veteran players on the defensive side of the ball had visions of winning their fifth game in a row, clinch a return trip to Indianapolis, and wrap up their Iowa careers at home with a victory. Instead they were licking their wounds following a disappointing trophy game defeat.



Following the loss, the seniors discussed the defeat, the big plays given up by the defense, and their emotions in their final game at Kinnick.