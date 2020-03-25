The sudden end to the college basketball season has started to really sink in. We caught up with Iowa senior Ryan Kriener to get his thoughts on the end of the season in Indianapolis, not getting to wrap up his career in the NCAA Tournament, his appreciation for Fran McCaffery, and what's next for the Iowa big man.



Q: Go back to the Wednesday night into Thursday morning before the Big Ten Tournament. You saw what was going on Wednesday night when essentially the sports world closed down.

KRIENER: It was pretty nuts. Our team and Minnesota’s team were watching what was happening on twitter. I am good friends with Michael Hurt from Minnesota and we facetimed and talked about what we were seeing and what we were hearing from our AD’s and coaches. It was surreal to watch twitter and see some news come out and then see the reactions to it. It just kept going.

Q: Thursday morning you are getting ready to play a game. Where were you when you found out it was done?

KRIENER: I was on my way down to get taped and then we were going to go over to the arena for the game. They told all of us to come down and told us. It was really shocking and disappointing because we didn’t really know what was going to happen and then we wake up and get ready to play a basketball game and do what we love and then it was over.

Q: At that point did you think the NCAA Tournament was probably done too?

KRIENER: I was holding out hope. I was looking at everything and telling myself, look even if we play without fans they are going to make a lot of money from their TV contact and they need that money. I was trying to think of every reason why we would be playing. Then it turned out the way it did.

Q: I always kind of look at it from the perspective of as a senior, you kind of want to finish out on your own terms. Go out playing rather than have it basically taken from you. Is that the toughest part of this for you?

KRIENER: Definitely. When it was announced I kind of went into denial right away. Just looking back now, it’s strange to think that the last time I put on an Iowa jersey was for a practice we had at Butler. There was no selection show, just the practice at Butler to play Minnesota. We didn’t get to play and so my college career ends at Butler for a practice.

Q: It doesn’t look like the NCAA will do it, but if they were to say, hey seniors who didn’t get to finish on your own terms, you can come back for one more run, would you consider it?

KRIENER: It would be really tough. It would kind of have to be the perfect situation. I love the University of Iowa and it was my dream school, but at the same time I am graduating and I am ready to move on with my career. I want to go make some money in the professional ranks and I will be following along next year. So, I don’t think I would take the waiver.

Q: So looking ahead with everything going on in the world right now, how are you viewing that with regard to your future?

KRIENER: It’s certainly been an uncertain and trying time. The big thing that I see as someone who is looking to play overseas is China and Japan are trying to open up their leagues again by the end of April. That might set the time horizon for everyone else, potentially. So if they open up in April, then maybe Europe would open up sometime in July. The one thing you worry about is if leagues now fold, so then the number of opportunities out there are down and the demand for those spots goes way up. I hope all the leagues are able to open again.

Q: Let’s talk about the happier stuff and start with this season. You had a very good senior year and Iowa did as well. What are some of the top line moments for you from this past season?

KRIENER: I think it was an extremely successful season when you look at it from the perspective of how much we lost. We lost key contributors in the off-season. Then we lost guys during the season, so we went through a lot this year and we were able to compete and produce on a nightly basis against in the best conference in the country and against a really tough schedule.

We were on our way to another NCAA Tournament and I wish they would have released the bracket and let us celebrate it and put a banner up. I am really proud of what this team did. We beat Texas Tech Iowa State at their place, Michigan at home, Maryland at home, and the list goes on and on. Even winning at the Carrier Dome, which was huge for us. I am really proud of my teammates and their individual accomplishments, starting with Luka, Joe, and C.J.

Q: You can look ahead a little bit now. How is Iowa basketball next year?

KRIENER: I think they are in a really good spot. What Luka and Joe do will be important, obviously. They are already projected to be a Top Ten team if those guys are back. I think they could have a really special team next year if everyone sticks together.

Q: What is it like to play for Fran? On the outside you see nationally he gets portrayed as a guy who can run hot. I’m sure that’s different for the guys that play for him.

KRIENER: My perspective is that’s my guy. That’s the guy that I signed up to play for and that’s the guy who chose me and I chose him and we are going into battle together. When people say he’s a hot head, from my view that comes from a good place. He cares about us and he cares that his team gets a fair whistle in his eyes. I love playing for him and love his system. He really cares about his guys and he’s honest. He is going to tell you what he thinks and he’s not going to sugar coat it, which is something I really appreciate as a player.

Q: You probably don’t get asked about the assistant coaches and the difference they have made for you the last four years. Are they any particular assistants that stood out to you and made a real impact in your career?

KRIENER: The first guy I would mention is Kirk Speraw. He was the guy that recruited me and helped convince me to come to Iowa. He came to my high school a number of times and came to see me play in AAU. He talked with me a lot when I was a freshman and sophomore year. We would sit in his office and watch film together.

Then when I had my concussions and had to sit out, I talked a lot with Coach Dillard I really built a relationship with him at that time and come up with little brain teasers and things like that to try and stump each other. We shared a lot during that time.

This year I developed a really good connection with Coach Taylor. I got to know him a little bit my senior year in high school, but that was his last year at Iowa before he left. It was awesome to see him come back this year. Then Courtney Eldridge, he was kind of part of our recruiting class because that was his first year with the program as well. He was always one of our guys.

Q: Luka Garza has been named first team All American and he has been named Player of the Year by a few folks. He missed out on the AP award today, but others are going to be coming up. Do you want to give a little campaign speech for him?

KRIENER: The thing with the AP, I think he got robbed. I knew he was probably in hot water the minute I saw he wasn’t a unanimous All American. I thought that was a joke. When you look at the numbers he put up against the competition he faced, it’s unreal and no one else put up those numbers. I guess it pays to have a better highlight tape of dunks instead of watching what Luka did all year.

My campaign speech would just be let the peacock fly. He was an unbelievable hard worker and if you follow his dad on twitter, you are seeing it. He is the hardest worker I have ever been around and I think he deserves to be the Player of the Year in college basketball.