Kristian Welch and Michael Ojemudia simply weren't going to allow the Hawkeyes to lose in their final game at Kinnick Stadium. The senior duo have worked their way back from injury in recent weeks and were determined to play and defeat the Illini on Saturday. They did just with Ojemudia contributing an early interception to the cause and Welch led the Hawkeyes in tackles for the second straight week. We caught up with both defensive standouts to discuss the their final game at Kinnick Stadium.

