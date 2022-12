Bowl prep is always a series for lasts for senior players. Iowa seniors Jack Campbell and John Waggoner will be experiencing their final practice in an Iowa uniform this week, followed by their final game on Saturday against Kentucky.



The seniors talk about those series of final things in an Iowa uniform. Campbell talks about why he didn't opt out of the bowl game and his love for playing for the Hawkeyes. Waggoner talks about his time at Iowa and the growth he has seen from several young players during bowl prep.