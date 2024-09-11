The Iowa men's basketball staff will host its third round of official visitors this weekend in Iowa City. After positive feedback from several recruits regarding their trips to get a better look at what the Hawkeyes have to offer, they're back at it trying to land more talent in the class of 2025. Let's take a look at the three official visitors who will be on campus, paired with one unofficial visitor from the 2026 recruiting class.

Official Visitors

A late move-up that took place this week, Tommy Ahneman had previously scheduled his official visit for October 11, but will be making the trip from the Twin Cities to Iowa City this weekend instead. Ahneman's prior plans included a trip to Madison, Wisconsin to visit the Badgers, but following the decision of Will Garlock to play for Greg Gard and company, Wisconsin is no longer in need of a big man in their 2025 recruiting cycle. The decision by Ahneman and his camp to move the visit up is only positive for the Hawkeyes. Often, when an official visit is scheduled for later in the cycle, that makes it less likely the prospect stays uncommitted long enough to still make the trip. Getting Ahneman on campus earlier is a big win for the Hawkeyes.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25uZWN0ZWQgd2l0aCBOb3J0aCBEYWtvdGEgR2F0b3JhZGUgUGxh eWVyIG9mIHRoZSBZZWFyLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1RvbW15QWhuZW1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVG9tbXlBaG5l bWFuPC9hPiB0byBkaXNjdXNzIGhpcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSW93YT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0lvd2E8L2E+IG9mZmVyLjxicj48YnI+VG9tbXkgc2hhcmVz IGhpcyB0aG91Z2h0cyBvbiB0aGUgaGlnaC1tYWpvcnMgYWZ0ZXIgaGltLCB3 aHkgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9I YXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hh d2tleWVzPC9hPiBjb3VsZCBiZSBzdHJvbmcgcGxheWVycyBpbiBoaXMgcmVj cnVpdG1lbnQsIHdlIGRyb3AgYW4gZXZhbCBhbmQ8YnI+bW9yZS48YnI+PGJy PlByZW1pdW06PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2tGOE1xb3JMRXUiPmh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rRjhNcW9yTEV1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENs b3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xNzk2NTg0MTI3Nzg3MTE4OTA4P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAzMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Ahneman received an offer from the Hawkeyes in May of this year after a strong start to his summer ball campaign with Howard Pulley on the EYCL circuit. Iowa's history of success with big men was a draw for him. "From the first time Coach (Sherman) Dillard called me, the wheels started turning," he said earlier this summer. "I was like 'Dang, I could myself in the black and gold. I could see myself doing what Luka [Garza] did -- posting up in the Big Ten, winning AP Naismith Player of the Year.' I just started seeing myself in scenarios where I could be a Hawkeye." Garza's performance at Iowa is a strong pull to Iowa City for the North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year. "I'm very familiar with Luka," he said. "He was one of my favorite players that I watched. The way he plays -- I mean, he kind of put Iowa back on the map for men's basketball. Seeing how well they developed him is very intriguing to me because I want to be the best that I can. When they have the history with players like Luka, that's pretty interesting." Previously living in the Fargo area, Ahneman has since transferred to Cretin-Durham Hall in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYW4gYW1hemluZyB1bm9mZmljaWFsIHZpc2l0IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSHVza2VyTUJCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBIdXNrZXJNQkI8L2E+ISEgVGhhbmsgeW91IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hIb2liZXJnP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEhvaWJlcmc8L2E+IGFuZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05hdGVMb2Vuc2VyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBOYXRlTG9lbnNlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3dFNkJs NGJtbkEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93RTZCbDRibW5BPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFRvbW15IEFobmVtYW4gKEBUb21teUFobmVtYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVG9tbXlBaG5lbWFuL3N0YXR1cy8xODAyODM3 NzYxNjAwNDY2OTc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTcsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

About six weeks ago, he announced a top five of Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Nebraska. As of now, his remaining official visits will be to Lincoln on September 20th, South Bend on September 27th and Minneapolis on October 5th.

An Iowa State legacy as the son of Omar Bynum and a prospect that was originally from the Omaha area, A'mare Bynum looks like a a long shot prospect for Iowa to land on its face. Then he took an unofficial visit to campus last season, and stated that he wants to blaze his own trail. "I'm pretty open to whatever school wants to recruit me," A'mare told me in October of last year. "For my dad, it doesn't really matter where I go. He just loves the process. He really likes seeing what I want to do." Even after the unofficial visit, the recruitment process for Bynum went quiet for a period of time. In fact, for a while, it looked as though Iowa had backed off his recruitment. Just when things started looking that way, Bynum scheduled an official visit with the Hawkeyes.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW4gY29uZmlybSB0aGF0IDIwMjUgZm91ci1zdGFyIFBGIGFuZCBO by4gMTAxIHBsYXllciBpbiB0aGUgY291bnRyeSwgQW1hcmUgQnludW0gd2ls bCBiZSB0YWtpbmcgYW4gb2ZmaWNpYWwgdmlzaXQgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0lvd2E/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNJb3dhPC9hPiBpbiB0aGUgZmFsbC4gPGJy Pjxicj5EYXRlcyBhbmQgb3RoZXIgZGV0YWlscyBoZXJlOjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby85a1JnNkVGemx2Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vOWtSZzZFRnps djwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3gySDZnVUxKaGEiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94Mkg2Z1VMSmhhPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENs b3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xODExNDg4NzAyNjQ2MTc4MjY5P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMTEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Clearly, Iowa did a good enough job on his unofficial visit last year to get him to come back -- he spoke highly of Dillard and Fran McCaffery at the time. "They are pretty cool," he said. "They're pretty chill. At practice, they'll talk to you about your mistakes, not just yell at you. I like that. I feel like I learn better that way." Bynum previously attended Bryan High School in the Omaha area, but has since transferred to Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. He's already taken an official visit to Nebraska, and has plans to make trips to Colorado, LSU, Ohio State and Xavier for officials after Iowa.

The second top-50 recruit in the country to take an official visit to Iowa following Winters Grady last weekend, Mazi Mosley, the No. 45 prospect in 2025, has his official visit with the Hawkeyes this weekend as well. Originally from California with no prior connections to the program, Mosley cited his budding relationship with Iowa assistant Tristan Spurlock for his decision to come to campus. "Spurlock is a nice guy," Mosley told me after scheduling his official. "I like the energy he brings during our conversations. I like talking to him a lot. Coach McCaffery is a cool guy. I enjoy hearing from him as well. It's just good vibes with him all the time. I could see myself playing for them."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgb2YgdGhlIHRvcCA1MCBwcm9zcGVjdHMgaW4gdGhlIDIwMjUg cmVjcnVpdGluZyBjbGFzcywgTWF6aSBNb3NsZXkgd2lsbCB0YWtlIGFuIG9m ZmljaWFsIHZpc2l0IHRvIElvd2EgaW4gdGhlIGZhbGwuPGJyPjxicj5IZSBz aGFyZXMgd2h5IGhlIChhbmQgaGlzIG1vbSkgaGF2ZSBzdHJvbmcgaW50ZXJl c3QgaW4gdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiwgZGV0YWlscyBoaXMgZGVjaXNpb24gdG8gdHJhbnNm ZXIgdG8gTW9udHZlcmRlLCBhbmQgbW9yZTxicj48YnI+UHJlbWl1bTo8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veWdLVkEwVm1NayI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ln S1ZBMFZtTWs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RD bG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91 Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE4MTQwNzAxNTcyODQ2OTIxNTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVseSAxOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Funny enough, Mosley's mom is a strong proponent of the Hawkeyes as well. "She likes Iowa," Mosley laughed. "She likes Spurlock and McCaffery a lot -- their winning attitude and their motivation towards the game, they're just always seeking to be better." Like Ahneman and Bynum, Mosley transferred for his final year of high school ball as well. He's set to play for Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida this season. Mosley has taken officials to USC and Michigan and has plans to officially visit LSU the weekend of September 21st.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI1IDTirZDvuI8gZ3VhcmQgTWF6aSBNb3NsZXkgb24gaGlzIG9m ZmljaWFsIHZpc2l0IHRvIE1pY2hpZ2FuIPCflKUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tYXp6bmVtP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBt YXp6bmVtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvR29CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j R29CbHVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNDA0ZlFubE9DYiI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzQwNGZRbmxPQ2I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgdW9m bWNvdmVyYWdlIChAdW9mbWNvdmVyYWdlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VvZm1jb3ZlcmFnZS9zdGF0dXMvMTgzMDI2MzQ2ODA0NzYw OTg3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMSwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Unofficial

Junior power forward from Cedar Falls, William Gerdes and his parents will make the trip an hour and a half south to Iowa City this weekend. Gerdes, the leading scorer for the Tigers last season, likes the fit he'd have in the Hawkeyes' offense. "They work from the inside-out, which would fit me, I think," he said after a visit in March. "I work in the post -- that's where I do most of my scoring. But they have the ability to step out and make threes." "If I'm able to play both in and out, then I can fit their program and what they run. They've told me they like my build, touch around the rim and shooting. My offensive ability, really."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYXVnaHQgdXAgd2l0aCAyMDI2IEYgb3V0IG9mIENlZGFyIEZhbGxz LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dpbGxfZ2VyZGVzMTI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdpbGxfZ2VyZGVzMTI8L2E+IGxhc3Qg d2VlayBmb2xsb3dpbmcgaGlzIHZpc2l0IHRvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Jb3dhP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSW93YTwvYT4uPGJyPjxicj5HZXJkZXMgZGV0YWls cyBoaXMgcmVjcnVpdG1lbnQsIHJlY2VpdmluZyBhbiBlYXJseSBvZmZlciBm cm9tIE5lYnJhc2thLCB3ZSBwcm92aWRlIGFuIGV2YWx1YXRpb24gb2YgaGlz IGdhbWUsIGFuZCBtb3JlLjxicj48YnI+UHJlbWl1bTo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vQzdxQTJqZjlPWSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0M3cUEyamY5T1k8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxpb3RDbG91Z2gpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RDbG91Z2gvc3RhdHVz LzE3NzAxNTg4MTE4NjI0NTQ2MDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFy Y2ggMTksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

A relatively low-key recruitment to date, Gerdes has offers from Nebraska, Northern Iowa and Bryant to this point. "Right now it's Nebraska, Iowa and UNI," he said. "I've been to those schools a lot, and they've been really nice. They've got great campuses, too."