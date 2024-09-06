in other news
HawkCast Ep. 89 CYHAWK PREVIEW: Will the Hawkeyes Dominate the Cyclones?
Eliot is joined by Bill Seals of Cyclone Report to preview this season's CyHawk battle.
McNamara Revitalized by Illinois State Performance
Cade McNamara played his first fully-healthy game in almost two years on Saturday. For him, it was a relief.
Kirk Ferentz on CyHawk Preparation, Watching Ill. State from Home
Iowa's head man discusses preparing for the CyHawk matchup this weekend, and more.
Jones, Dunker Recognize Improvement, Still Looking Ahead
Logan Jones and Gennings Dunker detail what sparked Iowa's offensive output against Illinois State.
Cade McNamara Talks Illinois State Performance, CyHawk Rivalry
Cade McNamara discussed the incoming CyHawk game at Iowa's media availability on Tuesday
in other news
HawkCast Ep. 89 CYHAWK PREVIEW: Will the Hawkeyes Dominate the Cyclones?
Eliot is joined by Bill Seals of Cyclone Report to preview this season's CyHawk battle.
McNamara Revitalized by Illinois State Performance
Cade McNamara played his first fully-healthy game in almost two years on Saturday. For him, it was a relief.
Kirk Ferentz on CyHawk Preparation, Watching Ill. State from Home
Iowa's head man discusses preparing for the CyHawk matchup this weekend, and more.
Iowa men's basketball is set to host two 2025 official visitors this weekend, along with two in-state priorities in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.
Let's take a look at the competition for each recruit, how they feel about the Hawkeyes thus far and more.