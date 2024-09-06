Advertisement

in other news

HawkCast Ep. 89 CYHAWK PREVIEW: Will the Hawkeyes Dominate the Cyclones?

HawkCast Ep. 89 CYHAWK PREVIEW: Will the Hawkeyes Dominate the Cyclones?

Eliot is joined by Bill Seals of Cyclone Report to preview this season's CyHawk battle. 

 • Eliot Clough
McNamara Revitalized by Illinois State Performance

McNamara Revitalized by Illinois State Performance

Cade McNamara played his first fully-healthy game in almost two years on Saturday. For him, it was a relief.

 • Eliot Clough
Kirk Ferentz on CyHawk Preparation, Watching Ill. State from Home

Kirk Ferentz on CyHawk Preparation, Watching Ill. State from Home

Iowa's head man discusses preparing for the CyHawk matchup this weekend, and more.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
Jones, Dunker Recognize Improvement, Still Looking Ahead

Jones, Dunker Recognize Improvement, Still Looking Ahead

Logan Jones and Gennings Dunker detail what sparked Iowa's offensive output against Illinois State.

 • Eliot Clough
Cade McNamara Talks Illinois State Performance, CyHawk Rivalry

Cade McNamara Talks Illinois State Performance, CyHawk Rivalry

Cade McNamara discussed the incoming CyHawk game at Iowa's media availability on Tuesday

Video content
 • Eliot Clough

in other news

HawkCast Ep. 89 CYHAWK PREVIEW: Will the Hawkeyes Dominate the Cyclones?

HawkCast Ep. 89 CYHAWK PREVIEW: Will the Hawkeyes Dominate the Cyclones?

Eliot is joined by Bill Seals of Cyclone Report to preview this season's CyHawk battle. 

 • Eliot Clough
McNamara Revitalized by Illinois State Performance

McNamara Revitalized by Illinois State Performance

Cade McNamara played his first fully-healthy game in almost two years on Saturday. For him, it was a relief.

 • Eliot Clough
Kirk Ferentz on CyHawk Preparation, Watching Ill. State from Home

Kirk Ferentz on CyHawk Preparation, Watching Ill. State from Home

Iowa's head man discusses preparing for the CyHawk matchup this weekend, and more.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 6, 2024
Sept. 7 Official Visit Preview: Iowa to Host Two Top-110 Prospects
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough

Iowa men's basketball is set to host two 2025 official visitors this weekend, along with two in-state priorities in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.

Let's take a look at the competition for each recruit, how they feel about the Hawkeyes thus far and more.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement