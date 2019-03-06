Fremont-Mills linebacker Seth Malcom may play for a small school but his athleticism and big frame at 6-3 and 185 pounds as just a sophomore helped him earn a visit to Iowa's junior day on Sunday. We caught up with the Class of 2021 prospect to get the latest on his recruiting and much more.

Q: How was your trip overall at Iowa?

MALCOM: Overall, it was an amazing experience to see a Division I program and all it had to offer. From the meet and greet with coaches and current players to the tour of the top-notch facilities, it was an experience that I will never forget. It was an honor to be invited.

Q: What was your schedule during the day?

MALCOM: When we arrived, we registered, enjoyed a fabulous meal, took a facility tour, had a Q&A with their current player panel, went to position meetings, and finished with a strength presentation.

Q: What was your highlight of the day?

MALCOM: The highlight of my day was the tour of the weight room and indoor practice field.

Q: Why did they stand out so much?

MALCOM: The magnitude of the facilities was just eye opening to me. Coming from a very small town, I've never seen anything like that. The strength coach was top notch and I loved listening to him speak.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program overall?

MALCOM: I feel that they genuinely care about you not only as a football player but as an individual as well. The coaches stress that they look for good character in a person and that's what I try to focus on for myself.

Q: Did they say anything about you as a recruit?

MALCOM: They were excited about my frame and the possibilities that can come in the future.

Q: Which position group did you go with? What did you learn from that experience?

MALCOM: I went with linebacker group. Coach Wallace spoke about the overall effort and determination it takes to be a linebacker at Iowa.

See highlights from Malcom's sophomore year at Fremont-Mills in the video below.