Several Hawkeyes land free agent deals

After five straight years of at least three players being drafted by NFL teams, Iowa only had two former players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tyler Linderbaum was selected in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and Dane Belton was drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round.

But, just because several Iowa players didn’t get drafted doesn’t mean their NFL dreams come to an end. For example, Jake Gervase and Alaric Jackson were not drafted and they both helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl this past season.

With that in mind, several former Hawkeyes were able to ink free agent deals with NFL teams.

One of the surprises this weekend was that Tyler Goodson was not picked in the seven round draft. The Iowa running back, who ran for 1,151 yards this past season, signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Defensive end Zach VanValkenberg was snapped up by the Las Vegas Raiders on a free agent deal.

Safety Jack Koerner will be headed to the New Orleans Saints as a free agent.

Cornerback Matt Hankins is also headed to the south, this time to the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent.

Placekicker Caleb Shudak is traveling to Tennessee where he will compete for their kicking job as a free agent.

Also, offensive lineman Kyler Schott will be headed to Tampa for a free agent tryout camp this week.



