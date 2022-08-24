The Iowa football program has a strong tradition of sending players to the Reece’s Senior Bowl.

Two years ago the annual post season game held in Mobile, AL, had Iowa players Alaric Jackson and Chauncey Golston on their rosters. This year the event, which is coached by a staff of a pair of NFL teams, could have a Hawkeye flavor once again.

On Wednesday, the Senior Bowl released their first watch list for their game, which is scheduled to be held on February 4th and will be broadcast on NFL Network.

That list included the following Iowa players: Seth Benson, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Kaevon Merriweather, Riley Moss, Spencer Petras, and Monte Pottebaum.

This past week, Campbell and Moss were named first team All American’s by the Associated Press and they have appeared on a variety of watch list. The same can be said of LaPorta, who is among the top tight end prospects in the nation. Merriweather has seen his NFL stock rise during fall camp and Petras was just named to the Unitas Award watch list. Finally, Pottebaum is among the top fullbacks in the country this season.



