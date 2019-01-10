After committing to Iowa on signing day in December, Alabama running back Shadrick Byrd is getting ready to make to Iowa City this week as an early enrollee for the Hawkeyes. We caught up with the 5-foot-10, 210-pound Byrd to discuss the transition to college,

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City?

BYRD: I get up there on Thursday night. We have orientation on Friday and move in on Saturday.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting college this semester, both on and off the field?

BYRD: I’m looking forward to the whole college experience really, from like college classes to meeting new people all of the time. On the field, I’m just ready to work. I'm looking forward to the workouts, spring practices, and getting to know my teammates.

Q: Now that everything has kind of settled down, can you tell us about the last couple weeks before signing day, and how it all came together for you? What was it about Iowa that led to your decision?

BYRD: The last couple of weeks can feel like it’s getting rushed. You just have to slow it down. When I visited Iowa, I just knew that’s where I needed to be. I want to compete in a great conference like the Big Ten and having a great coaching staff that’s stable helped a lot also.

Q: What number are you wearing at Iowa?

BYRD: I have no idea about the number yet. Hopefully I can get my favorite number, #13.

Q: Have you found out your roommate and all that?

BYRD: I’m pretty sure I’m rooming with Daraun McKinney.

Q: He visited the same time that you did, right? How did you feel like you fit in with the other recruits and players at Iowa?

BYRD: Yeah, the other recruits and I got along pretty well. When I took the visit, I think 4/7 weren't committed yet, which helped out talking to each other because you’re all in the same boat looking for the right stuff. I think only one person (Logan Wolf) ended up not signing from that weekend. We all talk now daily, so we have a pretty tight group coming in for the 2019 class.

A three-star prospect, Byrd earned scholarship offers from Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Duke, Louisville, Wake Forest, Southern Miss, Arkansas State, Troy, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulane, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and Chattanooga in addition to Iowa during the recruiting process.

As a senior, he finished the season with 215 carries for 1,340 yards and 14 touchdowns at Thompson High School in Alabaster, AL.

See highlights from Byrd's senior year in the video below.