Sharar continues the learning process

The learning continues for Karson Sharar. Last year he got his feet wet on special teams for the Hawkeyes. With three veteran linebackers ahead of him on the depth chart, it's likely that special teams will be his path this fall and he's fine with that. He knows he's still learning his position and soaking up the knowledge provided by his experienced teammates.



Sharar talks about playing special teams, learning from Jack Campbell and Seth Benson, and his role this season.

