HawkeyeReport - Sharing Hawkeyes face Michigan State

In the past couple of games, Connor McCaffery had a 10 assist and zero turnover performance. Teammates Jordan Bohannon took that to another level on Sunday when he dished out 14 helpers and had zero turnovers. While all of this is going on, All American Luka Garza is getting more and more comfortable with double teams and starting to dish out assists on a regular basis.



The three veteran Iowa players discuss the unselfish nature of this Iowa team and why they are proud to share the basketball on a regular basis in each and every game.

