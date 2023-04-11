Shateah Wetering , a 6'0" forward from Montezuma, Iowa, who is completing her redshirt sophomore year of eligibility, is entering the NCAA transfer portal, confirmed by a source with knowledge of the situation. Wetering's move was first reported by Chantel Jennings of The Athletic .

Iowa's crowded scholarship situation for 2023-24 appears to be clearing up — or at least, clearing the way for a transfer.

Wetering only played 89 total minutes in 14 games this past season for the Hawkeyes, her first healthy season after tearing her ACL and missing all of the 2021-22 season. These were not particularly competitive minutes, either; Iowa won all 14 games by an average of nearly 37 points.

While Wetering's impending departure is unlikely to negatively impact Iowa's rotations in 2023-24, it does clear up a scholarship that the Hawkeyes may be able to use on an impact transfer to replace Monika Czinano, who was just drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks in Monday night's WNBA Draft.

Two of the most high-profile transfer candidates thus far are DePaul's Aneesah Morrow, who averaged 25.7 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Demons, and Stanford's Lauren Betts, a 6'7" center and the #1 overall recruit from the 2022 class. Thus far, neither Morrow nor Betts have been linked to Iowa by any credible sources, but playing with Caitlin Clark and the rest of Iowa's talented roster will be one of the most attractive propositions available for any transfer in women's basketball.