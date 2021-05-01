HawkeyeReport - Shudak excited for opportunity

It's fair to say that Caleb Shudak has been patient waiting for his opportunity. In fact, at one point he was an early participant in the transfer portal before going on scholarship for the Hawkeyes and now returning for his sixth year.



The Iowa placekicker was initially behind Miguel Recinos and then Keith Duncan. Now he is free and clear to not only handle kickoff duties, but field goals. This spring the super senior has been mighty impressive with his leg strength. Shudak discusses coming back for an extra year, being the old man in the group, Plus he discusses the talent at the kicker position on campus right now.

