Shudak has huge Kinnick farewell perfomance

Caleb Shudak stayed for a six year and waited his turn for a day like today. In his final game at Kinnick Stadium, Shudak connected on four of five field goals, including one from beyond 50 yards, in Iowa's 33-23 victory over Illinois.



Following the game, Shudak discussed what it was like for him on senior day and what it means to have a performance like this in his final game at Kinnick Stadium. He also discussed sticking around for his sixth season and the shot he took from 58 yards late in the first half.

