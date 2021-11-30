Shudak looks forward to kicking indoors

Caleb Shudak is enjoying this week of practice.

Instead of being outdoors for practice, Iowa is getting their work done indoors since they will be playing at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. That means Shudak is working inside and he's excited to continue to prepare at Iowa's indoor facility.



The Iowa placekicker spoke with the media on Tuesday in advance of the Big Ten title game and revealed how kicking indoors alters his pregame routines, how he will enjoy kicking inside with no wind in December, and he gives some love to his punter, Tory Taylor.

