Shudak named Groza Award Semifinalist

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior kicker Caleb Shudak has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl. The announcement was made Thursday by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 23 and honored at the 30th annual virtual awards celebration Dec. 8. The winner will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Shudak (5-foot-8, 178-pounds) is a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, who joined the Iowa program as a walk-on. He is in his third season handling all kickoff duties for the Hawkeyes, and his first season handling field goal duties.

Shudak leads the Hawkeyes in scoring with 57 points. He has been successful on 11-13 field goal attempts, with one miss attributed to a high snap from center. He has connected on all 24 PAT attempts and totaled 25 touchbacks on 42 kickoffs.

Shudak’s career long of 51 yards came in Iowa’s 27-17 win at Iowa State. He was a perfect 3-3 in field goal attempts in wins against Maryland and Penn State. Five of his 11 field goals have covered over 40 yards.

Off the field, Shudak has earned Academic All-Big Ten honors the last four years. He has earned Dean’s List recognition during seven semesters and President’s List honors.

Iowa’s Keith Duncan was one of three finalists for the Groza Award in 2019. Nate Kaeding earned the award in 2002 and was a finalist for the award in 2003.

Iowa returns to action Saturday at Northwestern (6:10 p.m. CT, BTN). The Hawkeyes return home to host Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 13 (TBA) and Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 20 (TBA).