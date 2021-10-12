Shudak on Iowa's special teams standouts

There are a number of Iowa players who are making their mark on special teams. From Charlie Jones in the return game to Tory Taylor and his lob wedge punts that he seems to be able to drop inside the five yard line with ease, Iowa is getting plenty of contributions, including from placekicker Caleb Shudak, who if not for a bad snap might be perfect on his field goal attempts this year.



The Iowa placekicker discusses the groove that he's in as a kicker, the great personality and punting of Tory Taylor, and the impact of changing the long snapper during the season.

