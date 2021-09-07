Shudak's family ties to Iowa/ISU rivalry

Caleb Shudak has had a front row seat to the Iowa/Iowa State rivalry for his entire life. His father, Jeff, was a kicker for the Cyclones from 1987-1990, so he has always had a rooting interest in this game. But, his son decided to attend the University of Iowa and he will be cheering him on this Saturday.

Caleb Shudak discusses the family side of the Iowa/Iowa State rivalry, the advice that his father has given him about kicking at Jack Trice, how he is working on kicking off grass this week, and the work he does with the wind before the game, especially in Ames.

