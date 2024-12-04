Signing Day 2025: The Sleepers
As he announced on Tuesday, 2025 three-star defensive back O'Lontae Dean has committed and has signed with Iowa.
Iowa has officially signed 2025 offensive lineman Lucas Allgeyer out of St. Louis, MO.
Iowa has officially signed three-star defensive tackle, Brad Fitzgibbon.
Iowa has officially signed three-star ATH, Drew MacPherson.
Iowa has officially signed 2025 tight end Thomas Meyer out of Clear Lake, IA.
