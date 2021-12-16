Signing Day Awards
The ink is now dry from Signing Day for the Class of 2022 and we can assess who the Hawkeyes were able to land. That means it's time to hand out a few awards for this class and honor several of the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news