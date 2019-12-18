Signing Day Awards: Offense
The Hawkeyes will finish the early portion of the recruiting process with nine verbal commitments on the offensive side of the ball signing with Iowa. Leading that group is quarterback Deuce Hogan,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news