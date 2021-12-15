Signing Day Spotlight: DB

DEFENSIVE BACK (4) NAME STARS HOMETOWN ODDS Xavier Nwankpa Pleasant Hill, IA IOWA TJ Hall Fresno, CA IOWA Olando Trader Jackson, MI IOWA Koen Entringer Walled Lake, MI IOWA

Simply put, five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa is the top ranked in-state commit in Kirk Ferentz's 23 years at Iowa. On December 8, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Nwankpa announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes and immediately became the face of the recruiting class and an alpha recruiter. Nwankpa chose Iowa over finalists Ohio State and Notre Dame. During the recruiting process, he also earned scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Oklahoma, Clemson, Texas, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, Oregon, USC, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan State, Missouri, Penn State, Kentucky, and Iowa State, among others. As a senior, Nwankpa led Southeast Polk to its first state title in school history, finishing the season with 26 tackles and four interceptions on defense, 33 catches for 391 yards and five touchdowns on offense, and 307 return yards and one touchdown on special teams. See highlights from Nwankpa in the video below.

Three-star defensive back TJ Hall was in Iowa City for the Penn State game on October 9 with Nwankpa and then returned this past weekend for a follow up visit. That is when he decided the Hawkeyes were the right fit, giving his verbal pledge and then announcing it on signing day. A three-star prospect, Hall chose Iowa over finalists Washington and Michigan. During the recruiting process, he also received scholarship offers from Arizona, Colorado, Oregon State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, and UNLV. See highlights from Hall in the video below.

Michigan cornerback Olando Trader had Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker up to watch him play during Iowa's bye week, then visited the Hawkeyes later in the season, and returned for an official visit this past weekend. That is when he made the decision to become a Hawkeye, announcing his commitment on signing day. A three-star prospect, Trader chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Nebraska and Vanderbilt. See highlights from Trader in the video below.

Michigan defensive back Koen Entringer made his official visit to Iowa City this past weekend and decided to commit to Hawkeyes shortly afterwards, announcing his decision on signing day. A three-star prospect, Entringer picked Iowa over finalists Wisconsin, Michigan, and Boston College, and other scholarship offers during the recruiting process included Notre Dame, Utah, Colorado, Maryland, Syracuse, and Vanderbilt, among others. As a senior, Entringer finished the season with 88 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one interception on defense and 26 catches for 444 yards and six touchdowns on offense for Walled Lake Western High School. See highlights from Entringer in the video below.