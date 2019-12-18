DEFENSIVE BACK (3) NAME STARS HOMETOWN VISIT ODDS AJ Lawson Decatur, IL 6/21 IOWA Reginald Bracy Mobile, AL 6/21 IOWA Brenden Deasfernandes Belleville, MI 6/21 IOWA

A playmaker on both sides of the ball, AJ Lawson could play safety, corner, or receiver, but will most likely start out on defense. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Lawson committed to Iowa in June, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Minnesota, Wyoming, Central Michigan, Ball State, Bowling Green, Kent State, Northern Illinois, Toledo, and Western Michigan. As a senior, Lawson finished the season with 39 catches for 681 yards and seven touchdowns on offense and two interceptions on defense for Decatur MacArthur. See highlights from Lawson's senior year in the video below.

With assistant coach Derrick Foster leading the way, the Hawkeyes continue to recruit the state of Alabama and found a good fit this year in safety Reginald Bracy. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound Bracy committed to Iowa in June, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Indiana, Navy, Air Force, Central Michigan, Southern Miss, Troy, UAB, and South Alabama. As a senior, Bracy finished the season with 89 tackles, six TFL, seven pass breakups, and one interception this year for St. Paul's.

See highlights from Bracy's senior year in the video below.

Probably the biggest surprise in Iowa's recruiting class, Brenden Deasfernandes quickly emerged as a Division I prospect in June after impressing the coaching staff at camp. A 6-foot-0, 161-pound cover corner, Deasfernandes committed to the Hawkeyes on the spot, choosing Iowa over Division II offers from Northwood and Davenport. As a senior, Deasfernandes finished the season with 22 tackles, eight pass breakups, and one interception for Belleville. See highlights from Deasfernandes' senior year in the video below.