The Hawkeyes are not done at defensive back in the Class of 2021 as they will be looking to add some depth at corner in the late signing period, but they did already land an outstanding safety with in-state prospect Cooper DeJean who will sign today.

A do-it-all type of prospect at the high school level, perhaps no one meant more to their team in the state of Iowa than Cooper DeJean the last couple years as he rarely, if ever, left the field for OABCIG.

Also an all-state standout in basketball and track, DeJean got on Iowa's radar during his run to a state title his junior year and ultimately landed a scholarship offer in January, which he called a dream come true.

A three-star prospect, DeJean committed to Iowa on March 17, 2020, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Illinois State, and Northern Iowa.

As a senior, DeJean led OABCIG to a second straight undefeated state championship as he finished 199/331 passing (60.1%) for 3,447 yards with 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also had 131 carries for 1,235 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns on the ground plus 53.5 tackles, two TFL and three interceptions on defense, and three touchdowns on special teams this season.

See Cooper DeJean's highlights in the video below.