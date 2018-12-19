DEFENSIVE LINE (3) NAME STARS HOMETOWN VISIT ODDS Jake Karchinski De Pere, WI 6/22 IOWA Jalen Hunt Belleville, MI 6/22 IOWA Chris Reames Van Meter, IA 12/14 IOWA

After earning a scholarship offer from Iowa in early May, defensive end Jake Karchinski jumped on board a couple weeks later with a commitment to the Hawkeyes. At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, the Wisconsin native could play inside or outside on the defensive line in college. In addition to Iowa, Karchinski also held scholarship offers from Syracuse, Eastern Michigan, Ball State, Western Michigan, North Dakota State, New Mexico, Fordham, Columbia, South Dakota, and Miami of Ohio. As a senior, Karchinski finished the season with 55 tackles, 16 TFL, and 7.5 sacks as he led state runner-up West De Pere to a 13-1 record.

See highlights from Karchinski's senior year in the video below.

Landing defensive lineman Jalen Hunt in June was a major recruiting victory for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Athletic enough to play running back at Belleville, the 6-foot-2, 262-pound Hunt is a disruptive force inside at defensive tackle. Before making his decision, Hunt made official visits to Iowa, Michigan State, and Missouri, but also held scholarship offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati, among others. As a senior, Hunt was dominant this year for Belleville, finishing with 63 tackles, 27 TFL, and 13 sacks in leading them to a 12-1 record. See highlights from Hunt's senior year in the video below.

In-state defensive end Chris Reames was the latest to join the group, committing in late October shortly after the Hawkeyes offered a scholarship. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Van Meter native has drawn comparisons to current Hawkeye Anthony Nelson due to his length and hopes to follow a similar trajectory as he develops in college. In addition to Iowa, Reames held scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan, Army, Air Force, Cornell, North Dakota State, UNI, North Dakota, Indiana State, Illinois State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, and Stephen F. Austin. As a senior, Reames finished the season with 63 tackles and 11 TFL as led Van Meter to an 11-1 record.

See highlights from Reames' senior year in the video below.