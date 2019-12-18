At 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, Logan Jones could play interior offensive or defensive line, similar to Tyler Linderbaum coming in two years ago, but will begin his career on defense. The Council Bluffs native committed to the Hawkeyes on Super Bowl Sunday in February, choosing Iowa over scholarship offers from Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa State. Jones, who will be playing in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio next month, finished his senior season with 33 tackles, 15.5 TFL, and 8.5 sacks for Lewis Central. See highlights from Jones' senior year in the video below.

Lukas Van Ness grew up in Illinois, but has roots in the Hawkeye State with his father originally from Central Iowa and an older sister currently enrolled at the Tippie College of Business. In June, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Van Ness committed to Iowa over scholarship offers from Minnesota, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Wyoming, Air Force, Navy, Memphis, Tulane, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Cornell, Brown, Dartmouth, Lehigh, Holy Cross, Tennessee-Martin, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Southern Illinois, South Dakota, and Western Illinois. As a senior, he finished the season with 49 tackles, 24 TFL, and seven sacks as he led Barrington to a 6-4 record this year. See highlights from Van Ness' senior year in the video below.

Minnesota native Yahya Black is another player that Iowa's offensive and defensive line coaches will each want on their side of the ball, but the plan right now is to start out at defensive end. In June, the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Black committed to the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Minnesota, Kansas State, Buffalo, and North Dakota State, among others. As a senior, Black finished the season with 58 tackles, 10.5 TFL, and 4.5 sacks, leading Marshall to a 9-1 record. See highlights from Black's senior year in the video below.

One of Iowa's earliest commits, defensive tackle Isaiah Bruce earned a scholarship offer at Iowa's camp right after his sophomore year of high school. Later on, the 6-foot-2, 270-pound Bruce picked up offers from Northwestern and Iowa State as well, but his heart was with the Hawkeyes from day one. A small school standout on both sides of the ball, Bruce finished his senior season with 63 tackles and 15 TFL on defense to go along with 84 carries for 1,050 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense as he led Lena-Winslow to an undefeated state championship season in 2019. See highlights from Bruce's senior year in the video below.

A big, physical linebacker in high school at Cedar Rapids Xavier, Ethan Hurkett will be making the move to defensive line in college. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Hurkett received his first scholarship offer from Iowa at their junior day in February and committed on the spot. As a senior, Hurkett finished the season with 70 tackles and 14.5 TFL for Cedar Rapids Xavier.

See highlights from Hurkett's senior year in the video below.

(Editor's Note: Craig will be announcing his signing on Thursday instead of Wednesday.) Four-star defensive end Deontae Craig was actually Iowa's last verbal commitment, which came all the way back in mid-August. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Craig saw his decision come down to Iowa and Indiana, but other offers during the recruiting process included Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Tennessee, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, North Carolina, Washington State, Vanderbilt, and Cincinnati, among others. As a senior, Craig had a big year for Culver Academies, finishing the season with 63 tackles, 22.5 TFL, and 7.5 sacks. See highlights from Craig's senior year in the video below.