LINEBACKER (3) NAME STARS HOMETOWN VISIT ODDS Jack Campbell Cedar Falls, IA 6/22 IOWA Jestin Jacobs Clayton, OH 6/22 IOWA Yahweh Jeudy Ft. Lauderdale, FL 12/14 IOWA

Cedar Falls linebacker Jack Campbell was one of Iowa's early commits, giving his verbal pledge to the Hawkeyes in March of 2018 during his junior year. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Campbell played both linebacker and defensive end at Iowa's camp, but will be starting out his career at linebacker. In addition to Iowa, Campbell picked up scholarship offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, and UNI during the recruiting process. As a senior, he put up big numbers for Cedar Falls with 168 tackles, 12.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks, leading them to the state title game.

See highlights from Campbell's senior year in the video below.

Landing Ohio linebacker Jestin Jacobs, and holding on to him, was a big victory for the Iowa Hawkeyes this year. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Jacobs originally committed to Iowa back in May over a long list of scholarship offers that included Nebraska, Missouri, Duke, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Rutgers, Indiana, and Vanderbilt, among others. Then, in November, Ohio State added their name to the list and brought Jacobs in for a pair of visits, but the Hawkeyes stayed after him, and the three-star prospect reaffirmed his commitment. A U.S. Army All-American, Jacobs will be playing in the all-star game in San Antonio in early January and then enrolling at the University of Iowa at semester to begin his college career. See highlights from Jacobs' senior year in the video below.

The latest addition to Iowa's linebacker corps just came the night before signing day when Florida native Yahweh Jeudy announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Jeudy was previously committed to Kansas State, but after head coach Bill Snyder announced his retirement, the three-star prospect decided to make an official visit to Iowa to keep his options open. In the Hawkeye State, he found a new home, and felt like he fit right in, which ultimately led to his commitment. A three-star prospect, Jeudy also held scholarship offers from Kansas State, Syracuse, Navy, Arkansas State, Central Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Florida Atlantic, and Georgia State. As a senior, he finished the season with 124 tackles for Cardinal Gibbons High School. See highlights from Jeudy's senior year in the video below.