With good depth on the roster at linebacker, the position was not among the top priorities numbers wise this year, but the Hawkeyes did land a good one in Jay Higgins .

A play-making middle linebacker that is also a standout basketball player, Indianapolis native Jay Higgins gave his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes shortly after receiving a scholarship offer in June.

A three-star prospect, Higgins chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Air Force, Tulane, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Ball State, Bowling Green, Miami-OH, Toledo, and Western Illinois.

As a senior, Higgins put up huge numbers at Brebeuf Jesuit Prep, finishing the season with 151 tackles and eight TFL on defense and 26 catches for 329 yards and four touchdowns on offense.

See highlights from Higgins' senior year in the video below.