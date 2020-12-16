The Iowa Hawkeyes continued to add talent and depth at the linebacker position in the Class of 2021 with commitments from Justice Sullivan , Jaden Harrell , Zach Twedt , and Karson Sharar .

A versatile prospect with the ability to play linebacker or defensive end, Justice Sullivan landed on Iowa's radar early on in the recruiting process with the Hawkeyes being the first to offer back in February of 2019.

Born in Ghana, Justice was adopted by former Iowa State basketball player Jake Sullivan, which is quite a story in itself, and lived in Huxley, IA before the family relocated to Eden Prairie, MN a couple years ago. Now his travels will take him back to the Hawkeye State as he joins the Iowa football team as an early enrollee in January.

A four-star prospect, Sullivan committed to Iowa on November 24, 2019, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Minnesota and Nebraska.

Unfortunately, a high ankle sprain limited Sullivan to just two games his senior year as he collected two tackles and one TFL in Eden Prairie's shortened season.

See Justice Sullivan's highlights in the video below.