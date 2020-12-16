Signing Day Spotlight: LB
|NAME
|STARS
|HOMETOWN
|ODDS
|
Eden Prairie, MN
|
IOWA
|
Urbandale, IA
|
IOWA
|
Story City, IA
|
IOWA
|
Iowa Falls, IA
|
IOWA
The Iowa Hawkeyes continued to add talent and depth at the linebacker position in the Class of 2021 with commitments from Justice Sullivan, Jaden Harrell, Zach Twedt, and Karson Sharar.
A versatile prospect with the ability to play linebacker or defensive end, Justice Sullivan landed on Iowa's radar early on in the recruiting process with the Hawkeyes being the first to offer back in February of 2019.
Born in Ghana, Justice was adopted by former Iowa State basketball player Jake Sullivan, which is quite a story in itself, and lived in Huxley, IA before the family relocated to Eden Prairie, MN a couple years ago. Now his travels will take him back to the Hawkeye State as he joins the Iowa football team as an early enrollee in January.
A four-star prospect, Sullivan committed to Iowa on November 24, 2019, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Minnesota and Nebraska.
Unfortunately, a high ankle sprain limited Sullivan to just two games his senior year as he collected two tackles and one TFL in Eden Prairie's shortened season.
See Justice Sullivan's highlights in the video below.
Growing up a Hawkeye fan, linebacker Jaden Harrell landed an early scholarship offer from the Iowa coaching staff his sophomore year and called the opportunity a dream come true.
A three-star prospect, the Urbandale native committed to Iowa on July 28, 2019, choosing the Hawkeyes over a scholarship offer from Nebraska.
As a senior, Harrell finished the season with 45.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries on defense and 58 carries for 381 yards and five touchdowns on offense for Urbandale.
See Jaden Harrell's highlights in the video below.
Roland-Story linebacker Zach Twedt saw his recruiting take a couple twists and turns on the way to signing day, as he verbally committed to Iowa State early on before eventually switching to the Hawkeyes. With the versatility to play linebacker or tight end, Twedt is an intriguing prospect and will be on campus in January as an early enrollee at Iowa.
A three-star prospect, Twedt committed to Iowa on November 30, 2019, choosing the Hawkeyes over a scholarship offer from Iowa State.
Unfortunately, shoulder surgery ended Twedt's senior year early as he finished with seven tackles in three games for Roland-Story, but should be back to 100% by the time he gets to Iowa City.
See Zach Twedt's highlights in the video below:
The latest addition to Iowa's group of linebackers was in-state prospect Karson Sharar, who impressed the Hawkeye coaching staff his senior season and earned a scholarship offer in December.
A two-star prospect, Sharar committed to Iowa on December 11, 2020, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Northern Iowa and South Dakota State as well as an offer from Drake to play Division I basketball.
As a senior, Sharar finished the season 1,166 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on offense to go along with 80.5 tackles and nine TFL on defense for Iowa Falls-Alden.
See Karson Sharar's highlights in the video below.
Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa football recruiting.