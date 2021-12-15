Signing Day Spotlight: LB
|NAME
|STARS
|HOMETOWN
|ODDS
|
Green Bay, WI
|
IOWA
|
Rock Valley, IA
|
IOWA
The Iowa Hawkeyes were able to add depth at linebacker in the Class of 2022 with commitments from Jayden Montgomery out of Wisconsin and Northwest Iowa native Landyn Van Kekerix.
You might say Jayden Montgomery was born to be a Hawkeye. Literally, he was born in Iowa City across the street from Kinnick Stadium and his father, Jerry Montgomery, played and coached at Iowa before moving up the coaching ladder and is now an assistant with the Green Bay Packers.
The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Montgomery committed to the Hawkeyes on June 8, 2021 after picking up a scholarship offer during a visit to campus. Other scholarship offers included Troy, North Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Indiana State, Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Penn, and Princeton.
Unfortunately, a torn ACL forced Montgomery to miss most of his senior season at Bay Port this year.
See highlights from Montgomery's junior year in the video below.
A signing day addition to Iowa's recruiting class, in-state linebacker Landyn Van Kekerix committed to the Hawkeyes after picking up a scholarship offer this past week and making an official visit to campus over the weekend.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Van Kekerix chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State.
As a senior, Van Kekerix led Rock Valley/Boyden-Hull to the state championship game in Class 3A, finishing the season with 707 yards rushing, 811 yards receiving, and 33 touchdowns on offense along with 76 tackles and 11.5 TFL on defense.
See highlights from Van Kekerix's senior year in the video below.
