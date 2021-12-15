Signing Day Spotlight: LB

The Iowa Hawkeyes were able to add depth at linebacker in the Class of 2022 with commitments from Jayden Montgomery out of Wisconsin and Northwest Iowa native Landyn Van Kekerix .

You might say Jayden Montgomery was born to be a Hawkeye. Literally, he was born in Iowa City across the street from Kinnick Stadium and his father, Jerry Montgomery, played and coached at Iowa before moving up the coaching ladder and is now an assistant with the Green Bay Packers.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Montgomery committed to the Hawkeyes on June 8, 2021 after picking up a scholarship offer during a visit to campus. Other scholarship offers included Troy, North Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Indiana State, Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Penn, and Princeton.

Unfortunately, a torn ACL forced Montgomery to miss most of his senior season at Bay Port this year.

See highlights from Montgomery's junior year in the video below.