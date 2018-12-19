OFFENSIVE LINE (4) NAME STARS HOMETOWN VISIT ODDS Ezra Miller Holstein, IA 6/22 IOWA Tyler Endres Norwalk, IA 6/22 IOWA Noah Fenske New Hampton, IA 6/22 IOWA Justin Britt Indianapolis, IN 6/22 IOWA

Ezra Miller was the first commitment overall in the Class of 2019, giving the Iowa coaching staff his verbal pledge when he was still just a sophomore in high school at Ridge View. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Miller also held an early offer from Iowa State, and later received interest from schools like Florida State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Michigan State, but never wavered on his commitment to the Hawkeyes. Now, Miller is getting ready to make the move to Iowa City, as he enrolls at semester in January and will be with the team for spring practice in 2019. As a senior, Miller paved the way for Ridge View as they finished with 1,965 yards on the ground this past season. On defense, he added 44 tackles and 10 TFL. See highlights from Miller's senior year in the video below.

Norwalk offensive lineman Tyler Endres was also a really early commit for the Hawkeyes, joining the Iowa recruiting class in June of 2017 prior to his junior year of high school. Other early scholarship offers for the 6-foot-6, 305-pound Endres included Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa State. As a senior, Endres led the way upfront for a balanced Norwalk attack this season as they had 1,917 yards passing and 1,321 yards rushing, finishing with a 6-4 record and an appearance in the Class 3A playoffs. See highlights from Endres' senior year in the video below.

New Hampton native Noah Fenske was the next offensive lineman to commit as he gave his verbal pledge to Iowa in March of 2018 shortly after receiving a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Fenske also held scholarship offers from North Dakota and South Dakota State. As senior, Fenske helped New Hampton rush for 1,285 yards on the season. On defense, he finished with 36 tackles and 9.5 TFL. See highlights from Fenske's senior year in the video below.

The final piece to the puzzle for the Hawkeyes was Indianapolis native Justin Britt, who committed to Iowa after his official visit in June. The 6-foot-4, 282-pound Britt, who drew comparisons to former Hawkeye James Daniels during the recruiting process, also held scholarship offers Purdue, Arizona, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Cincinnati, and Western Michigan. Unfortunately, Britt suffered a torn ACL early on in his senior season this year. He will be graduating high school early and enrolling at Iowa at semester in January, which will help him as he continues to rehab following surgery in October. See highlights from Britt's junior year in the video below.