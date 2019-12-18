OFFENSIVE LINE (3) NAME STARS HOMETOWN VISIT ODDS Josh Volk Cedar Rapids, IA 6/21 IOWA Tyler Elsbury Byron, IL 6/21 IOWA Mason Richman Stilwell, KS 6/7 IOWA

In-state prospect Josh Volk was the first offensive lineman to commit to Iowa in the Class of 2020, giving the coaching staff his verbal pledge in early March. The 6-foot-4, 306-pound Volk chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Nebraska and Iowa State. As a senior, Volk quickly made his way back into the lineup after ACL surgery a year ago, and helped Cedar Rapids Xavier finish 8-2 this year. See highlights from Volk's senior year in the video below.

Taking a cue from Volk, Illinois offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury committed to the Hawkeyes on the very same day in March. A 6-foot-6, 298-pound offensive lineman with impressive athleticism, Elsbury picked Iowa over scholarship offers from Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, Missouri, West Virginia, Syracuse, Northern Illinois, and Western Michigan. Elsbury, who is also a standout wrestler, led Byron to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the state title game as a senior. See highlights from Elsbury's senior year in the video below.

Primarily a defensive end in high school, Mason Richman earned a scholarship offer at offensive tackle at Iowa's camp in June and committed two weeks later. A 6-foot-5, 259-pound prospect with impressive athleticism, Richman chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Kansas, Northern Illinois, Air Force, Akron, Ball State, and Princeton, among others. Richman, who will be enrolling at semester in January, finished his senior season with 45 tackles, 12 TFL, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and five blocked kicks this season, leading Blue Valley to an 8-4 record. See highlights from Richman's senior year in the video below.

