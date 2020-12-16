OFFENSIVE LINE (4) NAME STARS HOMETOWN ODDS David Davidkov Winnetka, IL IOWA Beau Stephens Blue Springs, MO IOWA Connor Colby Cedar Rapids, IA IOWA Gennings Dunker Lena, IL IOWA

As the overall top ranked recruit in Iowa's class, getting David Davidkov was a huge win for the Hawkeyes, as the Iowa coaching staff battled Michigan for his verbal pledge as the final two among his long list of scholarship offers. An early enrollee, Davidkov will be on campus at Iowa in January and picked the Hawkeyes primarily because of their reputation for developing offensive linemen and his relationship with the coaches and players. A four-star prospect, Davidkov committed to Iowa on April 27, 2020, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Purdue, Michigan State, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, and Western Michigan. See David Davidkov's highlights in the video below.

Beau Stephens said the very first time that he visited Iowa, he felt right at home and went through the rest of the recruiting process comparing every other program to the Hawkeyes. When no one else seemed to stack up, he went ahead and gave his commitment to offensive line coach Tim Polasek in April. After taking up wrestling as a junior on the advice of the coaches at his high school as well as Iowa, Stephens felt it helped improve his balance and flexibility and that carried over to the football field with a dominant senior season this fall. A four-star prospect, Stephens committed to Iowa on April 23, 2020, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from LSU, Michigan, Kansas State, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Missouri, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, and Louisville. See Beau Stephens' highlights in the video below.

One of the top prospects in the state of Iowa in the Class of 2021 throughout the recruiting process, Connor Colby was an important early commitment for the Hawkeyes. The summer before his junior year, Colby visited several camps across the Midwest and seemed to pick up a new scholarship offer everywhere he went. Once returning home however, the Cedar Rapids Kennedy star decided that he had seen enough and would be staying home to play for the Hawkeyes. A four-star prospect and early enrollee, Colby committed to Iowa on June 21, 2019, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, and Iowa State. See Connor Colby's highlights in the video below.

As Iowa's very first commit in the Class of 2021, Gennings Dunker has been on board for a long time now after earning a scholarship offer at Iowa's camp in June of 2019 and giving his verbal pledge on the spot. A 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Dunker has a high upside and will be joining high school teammate Isaiah Bruce at Iowa after they led Lena-Winslow to a state championship in 2019. This season, Dunker hopes to play his senior year in the spring after the state of Illinois postponed the season this past fall. See Gennings Dunker's highlights in the video below.