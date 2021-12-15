Signing Day Spotlight: QB

As Iowa's search for a quarterback in the Class of 2022 went into the summer, Oklahoma native Carson May made a camp stop with the Hawkeyes on June 18 and worked out for quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe. While Iowa did not initially offer on the spot, O'Keefe called May a week later with the news. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound May quickly accepted, announcing his commitment to the Hawkeyes a couple days later.

May committed to Iowa on June 29, 2021, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Western Michigan and Old Dominion.

As a senior, May finished 198/308 passing (64.3%) for 3,082 yards with 37 touchdowns and 4 interceptions and added 466 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground for Jones High School (8-4).

See highlights from May's senior year in the video below.