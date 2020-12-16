As Iowa's search for a quarterback in the Class of 2021 went into the spring, Ken O'Keefe found a prospect in Ohio that reminds the coaching staff of former Hawkeye Ricky Stanzi a bit in Joey Labas . Flying under the radar due to a wrist injury his sophomore year, Labas had primarily MAC interest and verbally committed to Ball State early on. Then, the Iowa coaching staff offered in May after Labas put together a throwing session on film for them and they secured his commitment in June.

Labas committed to Iowa on June 10, 2020, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Ball State, Akron, Buffalo, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Kent State, Ohio, Massachusetts, Miami-OH, Toledo, and Western Michigan, along with interest from Indiana, Iowa State, and Washington State.

As a senior, Labas finished the season 167/246 passing (67.9%) for 2,349 yards with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had 190 yards rushing and six touchdowns on the ground for Brecksville-Broadview Heights (7-2).

See highlights from Labas' senior year in the video below.