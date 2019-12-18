The Iowa coaching staff added to their depth at running back with commitments from Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams in the Class of 2020.

In-state running back Gavin Williams was one of Iowa's first commitments in the class and brings some breakaway speed to the backfield. An early enrollee, the 6-foot-0, 195-pound Williams will be on campus next month with the Hawkeyes.

Williams chose Iowa over early scholarship offers from Michigan, Nebraska, and Iowa State.

As a senior, Williams finished the season with 140 carries for 1,263 yards and 18 touchdowns despite missing three games with a foot injury and led Dowling Catholic to its seventh straight state title.

See highlights from Williams' playoff run with Dowling Catholic in the video below.