{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 07:36:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Signing Day Spotlight: RB

Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS
RUNNING BACK (2)
NAME STARS HOMETOWN VISIT ODDS

Gavin Williams

Des Moines, IA

6/21

IOWA

Leshon Williams

Oak Lawn, IL

6/21

IOWA

The Iowa coaching staff added to their depth at running back with commitments from Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams in the Class of 2020.


In-state running back Gavin Williams was one of Iowa's first commitments in the class and brings some breakaway speed to the backfield. An early enrollee, the 6-foot-0, 195-pound Williams will be on campus next month with the Hawkeyes.

Williams chose Iowa over early scholarship offers from Michigan, Nebraska, and Iowa State.

As a senior, Williams finished the season with 140 carries for 1,263 yards and 18 touchdowns despite missing three games with a foot injury and led Dowling Catholic to its seventh straight state title.

See highlights from Williams' playoff run with Dowling Catholic in the video below.

A high school teammate of Sebastian Castro, who signed with Iowa a year ago, running back Leshon Williams quickly committed once the Hawkeyes offered a scholarship in May.

A 5-foot-10, 205-pound back with good quickness and change of direction, Williams chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Kansas State, Cincinnati, Wyoming, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami-OH, Kent State, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan, Eastern Illinois, and Youngstown State.

As a senior, he rushed for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns despite missing six weeks with an ankle injury, as he helped lead Richards to a 10-2 record.

See highlights from Williams' senior year at Richards in the video below.

Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa football recruiting.

