Signing Day Spotlight: RB

The Iowa Hawkeyes needed to add more depth at running back in the Class of 2022 and that is exactly what they were able to do with high profile commitments from Ohio native Kaleb Johnson and Florida native Jaziun Patterson .

First, was Patterson's commitment, which came on August 17, 2021. The Deerfield Beach product saw several twists and turns during his recruiting, starting off with a number of big name offers early on including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oregon Michigan, and several others as a sophomore, but saw some opportunities dry up after a shortened COVID season his junior year. Then, Iowa came in with an offer in July, quickly got him on campus for a visit, and secured his commitment.

As a senior, we had Patterson unofficially with 85 carries for 856 yards and 9 touchdowns this season for Deerfield Beach (9-3).

See highlights from Patterson's senior year in the video below.