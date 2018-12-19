TIGHT END (3) NAME STARS HOMETOWN VISIT ODDS Logan Lee Orion, IL 6/22 IOWA Josiah Miamen Dunlap, IL 9/7 IOWA Sam LaPorta Highland, IL 12/14 IOWA

The Iowa Hawkeyes went three deep at tight end in the Class of 2019 as they look to replenish their depth with Noah Fant leaving early for the NFL Draft and T.J. Hockenson possibly doing the same. Landing Logan Lee, Josiah Miamen, and Sam LaPorta will give the coaches a lot to work with at the position in the years ahead.

One of Iowa's earliest commits in the Class of 2019, Logan Lee made his decision prior to his junior year of high school at Orion. A big, physical tight end, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Lee is also a standout wrestler and may come in as the most ready to play among the freshmen. In addition to Iowa, Lee held scholarship offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, and Northwestern. As a senior, Lee played in seven games before a lacerated spleen ended his season, but still managed to finish with 26 catches for 442 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense to go along with 46 tackles, 19.5 TFL, and 14 sacks on defense. See highlights from Lee's senior year in the video below.

Illinois native Josiah Miamen emerged as Iowa's top target as a receiving tight end over the summer. In September, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Miamen visited Big Ten rivals Iowa and Wisconsin, and ended up picking the Hawkeyes due to their recent success at his position. During the recruiting process, Miamen also picked up scholarship offers from Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Purdue, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, and Illinois in addition to Iowa and Wisconsin. As a senior, Miamen finished with 25 catches for 500 yards and six touchdowns this past season, leading Dunlap to a 7-3 record.

See highlights from Miamen's senior year in the video below.

The final piece to the puzzle was Sam LaPorta, who Iowa offered one week ago and had in for an official visit this past weekend. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound LaPorta left Iowa City committed to the Hawkeyes and announced it on Tuesday, one day before signing day. In addition to Iowa, LaPorta was considering scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Yale, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Northern Iowa, Illinois State, Western Illinois, Southern Illinois, and Lindenwood. As a senior, LaPorta put up huge numbers for Highland High School in Illinois with 68 catches for 1,457 yards and 19 touchdowns, earning first team all-state honors at wide receiver. See highlights from LaPorta's senior year in the video below.