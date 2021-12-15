Signing Day Spotlight: TE
|NAME
|STARS
|HOMETOWN
|ODDS
|
Sun Prairie, WI
|
IOWA
|
Plainfield, IN
|
IOWA
The Iowa Hawkeyes were able to add two tight ends in the Class of 2022 with commitments from Wisconsin native Addison Ostrenga and Indiana native Cael Vanderbush.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Ostrenga was actually an Iowa baseball commit first, but attended two of Iowa's camps in June and earned a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. Ultimately, he decided to focus on just one sport in college and picked football, giving his commitment on July 16, 2021.
A three-star prospect, Ostrenga had 46 catches for 664 yards and eight touchdowns on offense and 57 tackles, 17 TFL, and nine sacks on defense as he led Sun Prairie to a 13-1 record.
See highlights from Ostrenga in the video below.
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Vanderbush went into his senior season as a Western Michigan commit, but added more interest once his film got out there, adding new offers from Iowa, Utah, and Air Force before committing to the Hawkeyes on September 27, 2021.
As a senior, Vanderbush had 35 catches for 736 yards and eight touchdowns for Plainfield High School.
See highlights from Vanderbush in the video below.
