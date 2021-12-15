Signing Day Spotlight: TE

The Iowa Hawkeyes were able to add two tight ends in the Class of 2022 with commitments from Wisconsin native Addison Ostrenga and Indiana native Cael Vanderbush .

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Ostrenga was actually an Iowa baseball commit first, but attended two of Iowa's camps in June and earned a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. Ultimately, he decided to focus on just one sport in college and picked football, giving his commitment on July 16, 2021.

A three-star prospect, Ostrenga had 46 catches for 664 yards and eight touchdowns on offense and 57 tackles, 17 TFL, and nine sacks on defense as he led Sun Prairie to a 13-1 record.

See highlights from Ostrenga in the video below.